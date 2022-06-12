Charlottesville Police leads search for missing, possibly endangered person

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing person.

Ryan Becker, an endangered autistic 24-year-old male, went missing from Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. He was last seen at Christian’s Pizza, 118 West Main Street, on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Becker is a 24-year-old autistic male, approximately 5’9”, 200 pounds, short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing plaid shorts, a denim jacket, and gray shoes. Becker has glasses and is missing two front teeth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.

Like this: Like Loading...