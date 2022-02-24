Charlottesville Police investigating reported shooting incident, seeking suspect

Charlottesville Police are seeking a suspect in a shooting incident reported Wednesday night in the 800 block of Hardy Drive.

At approximately 8:31 p.m., Charlottesville Police officers responded to the 800 block of Hardy Drive for the report of shots fired. Officers were able to locate a crime scene and collect evidence. Officers were able to develop a suspect and have obtain arrest warrants for 37 year old Charlottesville resident Robert James Wayne.

Wayne is currently wanted on the following charges: attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Wayne was in possession of a handgun when last seen and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this incident or Wayne’s location, contact Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.