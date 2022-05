Charlottesville: Paving of walkway, sidewalk this week at Azalea Dog Park

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will be paving a walkway and a sitting area for Azalea Dog Park.

Construction will be taking place May 24th through 26th, weather permitting. The sections of the dog park will be closed during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Questions regarding the project should be directed to (434) 970-3582.

