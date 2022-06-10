Charlottesville Parks & Recreation offers summer programs for youth

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will be offering comprehensive summer programs for all local youth ages 5–15, from June 22-August 12 focusing on extended learning activities along with recreational activities and programs.

Participants will experience traditional camp activities, enrichment clubs, sports, active play, indoor and outdoor games, arts, crafts, nature, and science. Meals are provided at some camps.

Financial assistance is available through a scholarship program. More information can be found at www.charlottesville.gov/summercamps.

To learn more about the various summer programs, ages, locations and more, visit charlottesville.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=1106

