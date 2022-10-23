Charlottesville: One dead, two injured in overnight shooting on West Main Street

A shooting in the 200 block of West Main Street in Downtown Charlottesville early Sunday morning took one life and sent two others to the UVA Medical Center.

There is supposedly no immediate threat to the community in the aftermath, according to Charlottesville Police, but according to a press release from the PD, the investigation is ongoing, and there has been no report of any arrests in the case.

There was little in the way of details in the press release, outside of that police responded to a shots-fired call at 1 a.m., and found the three victims.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Detective Sgt. Stayments at (434) 970-3939, or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.