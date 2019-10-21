Charlottesville man arrested in connection with Albemarle burglaries

Published Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, 7:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Albemarle County Police Department, in conjunction with the Charlottesville City Police Department, have arrested 35-year-old Marc Sumner Hunt, of Charlottesville, in connection with a series of commercial burglaries that have occurred in our area.

Hunt has been charged with the following offenses:

18.2-91; Burglary-Pro Re Nata Restaurant occurred on 10/05/2019

18.2-91 Burglary, 18.2-95 Grand Larceny-Carters Mountain Orchard occurred 10/16/2019

18.2-91 Burglary-Michael Shaps Winery occurred on 10/16/2019

18.2-95 Grand Larceny, 18.2-178 Obtain by False Pretense (2 Counts), 18.2-192 Credit Card Theft, 18.2-195 Credit Card Fraud-Collina Farm occurred on 10-12-19

18.2-91; Burglary-B.Good (Charlottesville City) occurred on 10/03/19

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Richardson or Detective Leitch at 434-296-5807.

Hunt is being held without bond at the Albemarle County Regional Jail. Any further inquiry regarding this case should be directed to the Albemarle County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Charlottesville City Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney, respectfully.

Comments