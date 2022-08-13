Charlottesville Band set to celebrate 100th anniversary with centennial concert
The Charlottesville Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a grand centennial concert at Ting Pavilion on Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
The community is invited and admission is free.
This evening will feature guest performers the U.S. Army Brass Quintet with vocalist Bob McDonald, Ray Caddell of Big Ray and the Kool Kats, and guest conductor Paul Murtha.
Proclamation presentations will be made by Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Warm Springs) and Del. Sally Hudson (D-Charlottesville) to mark this occasion in Charlottesville’s history.
DuCard Vineyards will be pouring The Spirit of ’22, Cville Band’s limited edition centennial wine.
“The band is excited to perform alongside great national talents at one of Charlottesville’ s largest venues,” said Steve Layman, the band’s music director since 2008. “Having Paul Murtha guest conduct ‘Cville Centennial,’ which he wrote especially for us, is the frosting on the cake.”
Formerly known as The Municipal Band of Charlottesville, Cville Band is one of the oldest continuously operating amateur community bands in the United States.
Timeline of the Cville Band:
- The original band members received their instruments on October 23, 1922,
- The band made their first public appearance on April 10, 1923, in a parade on Main Street followed by a concert on the corner of Main and 2nd streets.
- In 1963, Cville Band performed at the first annual naturalization ceremony at Monticello and has performed at every ceremony since.
- In 1976, the band performed for Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Charlottesville to commemorate the United States bicentennial.
In addition to the slate of free concerts performed this centennial year, the band is giving back in other ways including the Centennial Music Scholarship, a new program for young musicians in Charlottesville City and Albemarle County public schools. Seventh and eighth graders who play band instruments can apply to receive a music lesson each week throughout the 2022-2023 school year at no cost to them. At year’s end, scholarship recipients will perform a piece with the band during a live concert.