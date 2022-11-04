Charlottesville Ballet to offer holiday favorite ‘The Nutcracker’ in Lynchburg, Charlottesville

Tickets are on sale now for Charlottesville Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker with performances in Lynchburg and Charlottesville.

Performances will take place at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Arts Center in Charlottesville on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The show will move to the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

The final shows of the season will take place Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the V. Earl Dickinson Theater Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville.

The 90-minute performance follows the story of Clara on her adventure through the Lands of Snowflakes and Sweets as she meets friends and foes alike. Experience Tchaikovsky’s treasured score and a magical snowfall in this dazzling holiday classic.

In addition to The Nutcracker, Charlottesville Ballet also offers a Class with Clara after all performances. Your child can experience the magic of The Nutcracker after select performances by taking a ballet class onstage with Clara and her friends. For boys and girls ages 3-8, participants learn introductory ballet steps and have photo opportunities with the dancers.

“Class with Clara” is available at all venues, and tickets are available online.

The Nutcracker will also be available to stream from the comfort of your home Nov. 25 – Jan. 2.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the shows, visit https://www.charlottesvilleballet.org/tickets/