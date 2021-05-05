Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® endorse Juandiego Wade for Charlottesville City Council

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® has endorsed Juandiego Wade for Charlottesville City Council.

The endorsement comes after candidate interviews and deliberations by both the Candidate Funding Project Team and the CAAR Board of Directors.

Wade’s public experience working on Charlottesville’s School Board combined with his broad knowledge of the city, and his commitment to the community, impressed CAAR.

CAAR believes Wade’s vocational training as a transportation planner will serve Charlottesville well as the city embarks on revising its Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code.

Wade has served on the Board of Directors of the United Way of Greater Charlottesville since 1992 and currently is the chair. He mentors and tutors with great organizations in the community such as Computer4Kids, Charlottesville Abundant Life Ministries, 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, and Zion Union Baptist Church Tutoring Program.

“We are proud to stand up for Juandiego Wade for Charlottesville City Council,” CAAR 2021 President Quinton Beckham said. “We are appreciative of all who take the time and make the personal commitment necessary to run for local political office. As the REALTOR® party, we do not specifically endorse Democrat nor Republican, but rather those whose stated goals support our position that the underlying principles of private property ownership are central to the democratic process and increase the opportunity for all to have a choice of housing options suitable to their individual needs and desires. We believe contested races make for better campaigns and result in better public policy.”

