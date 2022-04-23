augusta free press news

Charlottesville, Albemarle County public preschools hosting application fairs

Published Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022, 9:33 am

Staff from Albemarle County Bright Stars, Charlottesville City Preschool, and MACAA Head Start will be hosting two application fairs for local families to discuss preschool options, learn more about day-to-day life in preschool, and get help completing applications.

These free preschool programs are available to families that meet certain socio-economic criteria. More information about the programs can be found at Go2Grow.com.

Northside Library – Monday, April 25

  • 10 am – 2 pm (inside)
  • 10 am – 5 pm (outside)

Sin Barreras – Thursday, April 28

  • 2 pm – 7 pm

