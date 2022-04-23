Charlottesville, Albemarle County public preschools hosting application fairs
Staff from Albemarle County Bright Stars, Charlottesville City Preschool, and MACAA Head Start will be hosting two application fairs for local families to discuss preschool options, learn more about day-to-day life in preschool, and get help completing applications.
These free preschool programs are available to families that meet certain socio-economic criteria. More information about the programs can be found at Go2Grow.com.
Northside Library – Monday, April 25
- 10 am – 2 pm (inside)
- 10 am – 5 pm (outside)
Sin Barreras – Thursday, April 28
- 2 pm – 7 pm