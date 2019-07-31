Charlotte smacks down Norfolk Tides, 15-5

Published Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019, 11:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Austin Wynns and Christopher Bostick each had three hits to help pace a 15-hit attack, but the Charlotte Knights outslugged the Tides 15-5 Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Wynns and Bostick each singled three times, as Norfolk registered 29 hits over their two-game set with the Knights. 25 of those 29 hits were singles, however, as Charlotte swept the two-game series.

The game was tied at 3-3 entering the fifth frame before the Knights broke the contest open with four runs against Sean Gilmartin (2-3). The Knights plated all four runs with two outs in the frame, with the big blow of the inning being a bases-clearing double off the bat of Zack Collins that gave the Knights a 7-3 advantage.

Collins had a big night for the Knights offense, as he gave Charlotte an early lead with a two-run double in the first inning off of Norfolk starter Jay Flaa before driving in his sixth run with an RBI groundout in a five-run eighth. Alcides Escobar added four hits and three runs batted in for the Knights, while Luis Robert and Charlie Tilson each added three hits apiece.

Charlotte starter Kyle Kubat (3-1) earned the victory after allowing four runs on eight hits over five innings of work. Kubat walked one and did not strike out a batter and threw 59 of his 89 pitches for strikes.

Engelb Vielma had two hits and two RBI in the setback, while Austin Hays and Zach Vincej each contributed multiple hits. Ryan Mountcastle added a single to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games.

The Tides will head to Georgia on Wednesday for the start of a two-game set with Gwinnett, with first pitch slated for 7:05. Keegan Akin (4-4, 4.66) gets the start for Norfolk and will be opposed by Kyle Wright (8-4, 4.83).

Like this: Like Loading...