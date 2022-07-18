Charleston RiverDogs defeat Lynchburg Hillcats, 7-4
The Lynchburg Hillcats split the series with the Charleston RiverDogs after dropping the final game of the series, 7-4.
The Hillcats (8-13) struggled to pick up any hits with runners in scoring position until the ninth inning. Both other runs were scored on wild pitches from RiverDogs (10-10) pitching.
For the second straight night, Carson Williams got the RiverDogs on the board first with a solo shot. Tonight, his blast sailed over the 400-foot marker in dead center field. The Hillcats would match the run after Jorge Burgos would score on a wild pitch from Over Galue in the bottom of the first.
The second inning is what doomed the Hillcats as they gave up four runs, essentially putting the game away. The RiverDogs scored on a Ryan Spikes sacrifice fly, a Williams double, and a Willy Vasquez single to right field.
In the fifth, Charleston would score again as Jelfry Marte would score Logan Allen on a ground ball up the middle that was overthrown by Yordys Valdes. The Hillcats would get a run back in the bottom of the inning on another wild pitch that scored Burgos, this time from Jonny Cuevas.
The game would remain a 6-2 ballgame until the ninth, when Victor Planchart threw a ball into center field on a stolen base from Bobby Seymour, bringing home Willy Vasquez from third. The Hillcats would score two runs in the bottom of the ninth on a Richard Paz double that would drive home Junior Sanquintin and Dayan Frias.
However, the rally would be too-little-too-late as the Hillcats would fall back below .500 on the season.
The Carolina League now begins their all-star break with games set to resume on Friday. The Hillcats will travel to Salem to wrap up their season series with the Red Sox.