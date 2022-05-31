Charles City County: Authorities lead search for missing woman

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 43-year-old female.

Suzanne “Susan” Lyons was last seen at her father’s house on May 26 around 5 p.m. She was headed to Colonial Mart on Roxbury Road in the western part of Charles City County. An employee there said she never showed up at that location.

The last reported location she was seen heading towards Wayside Road (Route 607) and John Tyler Memorial Highway (Route 5). She was wearing a long black dress.

If you see Lyons or encounter her, call the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office at 804-829-9265.

