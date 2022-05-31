augusta free press news

Charles City County: Authorities lead search for missing woman

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, May. 31, 2022, 6:31 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

Suzanne Lyons
Image courtesy The Aware Foundation.

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 43-year-old female.

Suzanne “Susan” Lyons was last seen at her father’s house on May 26 around 5 p.m. She was headed to Colonial Mart on Roxbury Road in the western part of Charles City County. An employee there said she never showed up at that location.

The last reported location she was seen heading towards Wayside Road (Route 607) and John Tyler Memorial Highway (Route 5). She was wearing a long black dress.

If you see Lyons or encounter her, call the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office at 804-829-9265.


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: