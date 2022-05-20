Central Shenandoah Health District: COVID cases on the rise locally

Several COVID-19 community levels in the area have increased from “low” to “medium” and “high”, the Central Shenandoah Health District announced Friday, as cases continue to rise across the area.

Augusta County and Highland County and the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro and Lexington, have moved from “low” to “high” risk for spread of COVID-19. Rockbridge County and the City of Buena Vista have moved from “low” to “medium” risk. Although Bath and Rockingham counties and the city of Harrisonburg are reported as having low COVID-19 community levels, Central Shenandoah Health District recommends everyone in the region take precautions.

“The public is encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations and booster shots, as well as test for the virus should any symptoms appear,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, interim director of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “CSHD recommends everyone who lives, works, or spends time in high risk areas to wear a mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status.”

The CDC recommends the following for counties under a high alert level:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

The CDC recommends the following for counties under a medium alert level:

If you are at high risk for severe illness ,talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Learn more about Community COVID-19 levels and the prevention measures recommended at each level. For additional questions regarding COVID-19, please call the CSHD COVID-19 Hotline at (855) 949-8378, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

