Carter drives in four runs, belts seventh homer as Hillcats take series finale

The Lynchburg Hillcats picked up an extra-innings win for the second straight day, beating the Winston-Salem Dash by a 12-9 score in 11 frames on Sunday.

The Hillcats (2-1, 35-36) let a 7-0 lead slip away against Winston-Salem (1-3, 39-29), but were able to score five runs in the extra frames to take three of four against the Dash to kick off the second half.

Tied 9-9 entering the 11th inning, Lynchburg went ahead for good. Nolan Jones was the automatic runner starting the inning at the second base, and he moved up to third on a single from Oscar Gonzalez. With Will Benson batting, Jones scored on a wild pitch to give the Hillcats a 10-9 lead. Benson would ultimately single and steal second base. Gavin Collins was next up, and he drove a deep fly ball to center field for a sac fly to score Gonzalez. On the same play, Tyler Frost’s throw in from center got away from the catcher Carlos Perez for an error, allowing Benson to also touch home on the play for a 12-9 Lynchburg advantage, capping the scoring.

Tied 7-7 entering the 10th, Lynchburg grabbed a 9-7 lead. Collins was the automatic runner to start the inning at second, and the bases became loaded with none out after Mitch Reeves walked and Jonathan Laureano reached on a bunt single. Jodd Carter hit a ground ball to second base that was bobbled by Mitch Roman for an error, allowing both Collins and Reeves to score.

The Dash would deliver a counter punch in the bottom of the 10th. Craig Dedelow started the inning at second base and scored on an RBI triple by JJ Muno. Later in the inning, Muno scored on an RBI ground out by Perez to force an 11th inning.

Lynchburg scored seven runs in the fifth inning, sending ten hitters to the plate. Dash starter Jorgan Cavanerio walked Tyler Freeman, Jones and Benson to load the bases. With two away, Collins drove a two-run single to center field, scoring both Freeman and Jones for a 2-0 Hillcats lead. Next up was Reeves, who grooved an RBI single to plate Benson, pushing the Lynchburg advantage to 3-0. After Collins scored on a wild pitch, Laureano walked to put two more Hillcats base runners aboard. In stepped Carter, who crushed a three-run home run, his team-leading seventh blast of the year, to open up a 7-0 lead.

The seven runs in the inning are the most in a frame for the Hillcats this season.

Winston-Salem began to storm back. After a wild pitch plated a run in the seventh, the Dash scored five runs in the eighth inning. Frost led off with single, while Roman walked and Steele Walker reached on an error to load the bases. Jameson Fisher singled home a pair of runs to make it a 7-3 game. The next batter, Zach Remillard, belted a three-run home run, his fifth of the year, to bring Winston-Salem to within a run at 7-6.

In the bottom of the ninth, with the Dash down to its final two outs, Frost belted a solo home run to the opposite field, his seventh of the season, to knot the game at 7-7 to force extra-innings.

Juan Hillman started for Lynchburg and worked six shutout frames, scattering just three hits. Aaron Pinto gave up four runs (three earned) on two hits in one inning, while Evan Mitchell surrendered three runs, including the game-tying homer by Frost in 1.1 frames. Jonathan Teaney (Win, 3-0) yielded two earned runs in 1.1 frames and Riley Echols (Save, 2) nailed down the win with a scoreless 11th inning.

Jorgan Cavanerio started for Winston and lasted just 4.2 innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits, walking five. Jose Nin allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings. Vince Arobio fired two scoreless, Andrew Perez surrendered two runs (one earned) in two frames of work while Jake Elliott (Loss, 3-2) allowed all three runs to score in the 11th.

The 3 hour, 55 minute contest marks the longest game of the year for Lynchburg.

The Indians affiliate now heads home to begin a seven-game home stand, starting on Monday with the first of three games against the Frederick Keys, A-Adv. affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:20 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Homestand highlights include Kids-Eat-Free Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday, and Grateful Dead Night featuring a pre-game cover band performance on Friday, June 28.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google