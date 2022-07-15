Carpenter promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations with Charlottesville Fire Department

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

fire chief carpenterAfter serving 22 years with the Charlottesville Fire Department, Scott Carpenter has been appointed Deputy Chief of Operations. He will begin his new role on August 1.

In his new role with the fire department, Carpenter will be responsible for emergency services operations, peer support, health & safety, the chaplain, and serve as the Albemarle County Fire Rescue and University of Virginia liaison for service delivery.

He most recently as the battalion chief of professional standards.

Carpenter has a bachelor’s degree from Waldorf University in organizational leadership. His education includes studies at the University of Virginia Wise and the University of North Carolina’s Fire/Rescue Management Institute’s cohort program. He graduated from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce leadership class, Leadership Charlottesville, and the National Honor Guard Academy.

He has served as a fire instructor at Albemarle Technical Education, is a life member at the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Fluvanna County LEPC, and has volunteered at Stony Point Volunteer Fire Company.


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.