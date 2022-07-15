Carpenter promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations with Charlottesville Fire Department
After serving 22 years with the Charlottesville Fire Department, Scott Carpenter has been appointed Deputy Chief of Operations. He will begin his new role on August 1.
In his new role with the fire department, Carpenter will be responsible for emergency services operations, peer support, health & safety, the chaplain, and serve as the Albemarle County Fire Rescue and University of Virginia liaison for service delivery.
He most recently as the battalion chief of professional standards.
Carpenter has a bachelor’s degree from Waldorf University in organizational leadership. His education includes studies at the University of Virginia Wise and the University of North Carolina’s Fire/Rescue Management Institute’s cohort program. He graduated from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce leadership class, Leadership Charlottesville, and the National Honor Guard Academy.
He has served as a fire instructor at Albemarle Technical Education, is a life member at the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Fluvanna County LEPC, and has volunteered at Stony Point Volunteer Fire Company.