Bright to Join Bridgewater College as vice president for finance, treasurer

Following an extensive national search, Bridgewater College has selected Stephen Bright to join the College as vice president for finance and treasurer.

A member of the College’s executive leadership team, Bright will oversee finance and budget, physical plant, human resources and auxiliary contracts.

Bright comes to Bridgewater with more than 30 years of experience as a financial manager, with the last 20 in higher education. Bright is currently vice president for business and finance at University of Lynchburg. During his 14 years at Lynchburg, he oversaw fiscal operations, human resources, physical plant, auxiliary operations and information technology for the university.

Prior to his time at the University of Lynchburg, Bright served as vice president for finance and administration at Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia.

“In Steve we have found an experienced budget and finance professional who I’m confident will build on the College’s strong fiscal foundation to ensure our success into the future,” said Bridgewater College President Dr. David Bushman. “I look forward to working with Steve as we continue to expand our educational and programmatic offerings to best serve future generations of students.”

“I am excited to continue my career at Bridgewater College,” said Bright. “I am pleased to become a part of an excellent team that is dedicated to the future of the College and the students it serves.”

Prior to his work in higher education, Bright worked in finance and operations for a variety of not-for-profit organizations. He earned his master of public administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University in New York and a bachelor of arts, Phi Beta Kappa, from Ohio Wesleyan University.