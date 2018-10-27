Bridgewater rallies from 20-point deficit, stuns Shenandoah U., 28-20

The Bridgewater College football team came back from 20 points down by scoring 28 unanswered in a 28-20 Family Weekend win over Shenandoah.

A week after storming back from 17 points down at Randolph-Macon only to lose in double-overtime, the Eagles finished the job this time as Latrell Johnson broke up a Hayden Bauserman fourth down pass in the end zone with 2:16 remaining.

Trey Stephens caught three balls for 55 yards and two touchdowns, while having another 27-yard score called back due to an illegal shift. Demetreus Jalepes rushed for 117 yards and Brendon Maturey picked up 115 yards on just 12 carries, including the clinching first down to run out the clock.

Luke Barnum (interception, pass breakup), Re’Shaun Myers (sack, TFL, forced fumble) and Dustin Green (TFL, pass breakup) each had a team-high eight tackles while making several big plays for the defense.

Bridgewater was driving late in the second quarter but the Eagles were stuffed on a 4th-and-2. On the next snap, Myers strip-sacked Bauserman with a recovery by Da’Sean Davis. Jay Scrogginscarried it in on the one-yard dive to make it 20-7 at the half.

Bridgewater picked up a fourth down conversion on a roughing the passer call early in the third quarter and Stephens capped the drive to make it 20-14 SU.

BC quickly forced a three-and-out and drove down the field with rushes of 30 yards (Maturey) and 15 yards (Jalepes). Scroggins’ second one-yard rushing score of the day gave the Eagles their first lead at 21-20.

Bridgewater made a fourth down stop midway through the fourth quarter, and Stephens broke a 42-yard screen pass to make it 28-20 Eagles.

The Eagles had gone down 20-0 in the first half after turning the ball over three times early. Bridgewater fumbled the opening kickoff and Mario Wisdom took it 27 yards to paydirt on 4th-and-1 to open the scoring.

Barnum made a diving interception of Bauserman at the Shenandoah 40 yardline, but the Eagles lost a fumble deep in Hornet territory after running a sweep with an unbalanced line that saw everyone lined up left of center.

Early in the second quarter the Hornets faked a punt for 22 yards, but went on to miss a field goal with a chance to go ahead 16-0. The next time the visitors had the ball, Bauserman hit Ethan Bigbee for 63 yards and a 20-0 advantage.

Bridgewater improves to 3-4, 2-3 ODAC as head coach Michael Clark won his 150th career game. The Eagles will host Emory & Henry next Saturday at 1 p.m.

