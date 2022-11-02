Culture
Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble to Perform at Sipe Center
Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater.
This is the first performance the jazz ensemble has performed at the venue, according to a news release.
The concert will include:
- “Mr. Blue Sky” by Jeff Lynne and arranged by Roger Holmes, with soloist Wyatt Smith ’23, a music major from Bridgewater on trumpet and Conner Scye ’26, a music major from Laurel, Del., on tenor sax
- “Feels So Good” by Chuck Mangione and arranged by Victor Lopez, joining Smith and Scye as soloists are Ortez Marshman ’24, a communication, technology and culture major from Washington, D.C., and Owen Angell ’25, a music major from Rocky Mount, on trombone and bass
- “Africa” by David Paich and Jeff Porcaro, arranged by John Wasson, Smith as the trumpet soloist
- “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, arranged by Alan Baylock, Luke Cronin ’23, a music major from Lovettsville, and Nathan Sullivan ’25, a music major from Elkton, will serve as the trumpet soloists for the piece
- “Salt Peanuts” by John “Dizzy” Gillespie and Kenny Clarke, arranged by Mark Taylor, with Smith on trumpet, Heather Knott ’23, a biology major from Dayton, on alto sax and Zachary Rogers ’24, a communication, technology and culture major from Springfield, on drumset
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Lin-Manuel Miranda arranged by Paul Murtha, with trombone player Conrad Krytusa, a music major from Aldie, Cronin (trumpet) and Scye (tenor sax) as soloists
- “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Donald Roeser, also arranged by Murtha
- “September” by Maurice White, Al McKay and Allee Willis, arranged by Taylor, with Scye as the soloist on tenor sax
The performance is free and open to the public.