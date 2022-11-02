Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
bridgewater colleges jazz ensemble to perform at sipe center
Culture

Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble to Perform at Sipe Center

Crystal Graham
Published:

bridgewater collegeBridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater.

This is the first performance the jazz ensemble has performed at the venue, according to a news release.

The concert will include:

  • “Mr. Blue Sky” by Jeff Lynne and arranged by Roger Holmes, with soloist Wyatt Smith ’23, a music major from Bridgewater on trumpet and Conner Scye ’26, a music major from Laurel, Del., on tenor sax
  •  “Feels So Good” by Chuck Mangione and arranged by Victor Lopez, joining Smith and Scye as soloists are Ortez Marshman ’24, a communication, technology and culture major from Washington, D.C., and Owen Angell ’25, a music major from Rocky Mount, on trombone and bass
  • “Africa” by David Paich and Jeff Porcaro, arranged by John Wasson, Smith as the trumpet soloist
  • “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, arranged by Alan Baylock, Luke Cronin ’23, a music major from Lovettsville, and Nathan Sullivan ’25, a music major from Elkton, will serve as the trumpet soloists for the piece
  • “Salt Peanuts” by John “Dizzy” Gillespie and Kenny Clarke, arranged by Mark Taylor, with Smith on trumpet, Heather Knott ’23, a biology major from Dayton, on alto sax and Zachary Rogers ’24, a communication, technology and culture major from Springfield, on drumset
  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Lin-Manuel Miranda arranged by Paul Murtha, with trombone player Conrad Krytusa, a music major from Aldie, Cronin (trumpet) and Scye (tenor sax) as soloists
  • “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Donald Roeser, also arranged by Murtha
  • “September” by Maurice White, Al McKay and Allee Willis, arranged by Taylor, with Scye as the soloist on tenor sax

The performance is free and open to the public.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Black woman travel beach

VTC recognized for work to create a destination experience for Black travelers
Crystal Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville

The Charlottesville Reading Series to feature poets, novelist on Nov. 18 
Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop.

eggs

The research is in: Eggs are healthy, no link to cardiovascular risk
NewsDesk

Eggs are a staple in many kitchens, and they may soon be named a ‘healthy food’ under a new proposed definition from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

the paramount theater

Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour comes to the Paramount Theater Jan. 29
Crystal Graham
chris graham

Video: Is UVA Football coach Tony Elliott trying to stave off a player mutiny?
Chris Graham
virginia tech study on special needs

Study: Pandemic compounded work-related stress for parents of children with special needs
NewsDesk
nascar

Podcast: The Championship 4 ready to battle it out for the 2022 NASCAR title
Chris Graham