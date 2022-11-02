Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble to Perform at Sipe Center

Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater.

This is the first performance the jazz ensemble has performed at the venue, according to a news release.

The concert will include:

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Jeff Lynne and arranged by Roger Holmes, with soloist Wyatt Smith ’23, a music major from Bridgewater on trumpet and Conner Scye ’26, a music major from Laurel, Del., on tenor sax

“Feels So Good” by Chuck Mangione and arranged by Victor Lopez, joining Smith and Scye as soloists are Ortez Marshman ’24, a communication, technology and culture major from Washington, D.C., and Owen Angell ’25, a music major from Rocky Mount, on trombone and bass

“Africa” by David Paich and Jeff Porcaro, arranged by John Wasson, Smith as the trumpet soloist

“Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, arranged by Alan Baylock, Luke Cronin ’23, a music major from Lovettsville, and Nathan Sullivan ’25, a music major from Elkton, will serve as the trumpet soloists for the piece

“Salt Peanuts” by John “Dizzy” Gillespie and Kenny Clarke, arranged by Mark Taylor, with Smith on trumpet, Heather Knott ’23, a biology major from Dayton, on alto sax and Zachary Rogers ’24, a communication, technology and culture major from Springfield, on drumset

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Lin-Manuel Miranda arranged by Paul Murtha, with trombone player Conrad Krytusa, a music major from Aldie, Cronin (trumpet) and Scye (tenor sax) as soloists

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Donald Roeser, also arranged by Murtha

“September” by Maurice White, Al McKay and Allee Willis, arranged by Taylor, with Scye as the soloist on tenor sax

The performance is free and open to the public.