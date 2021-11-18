Bridgewater College Special Collections presents ‘Getting the Band Back Together’

Bridgewater College Special Collections will exhibit “Getting the Band Back Together: A Celebration of Marching Bands at Bridgewater College,” a showcase of the historic BC marching band from 1950 to 1971 and the Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band, which debuted this year. The exhibition is open now through Dec. 10 on the lower level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons on the College’s campus.

The exhibit is open from 7:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to midnight on Sunday. During the winter, hours may vary depending on the College’s winter break and for inclement weather. Check libguides.bridgewater.edu for hours and closures.

BC Special Collections Librarian Stephanie S. Gardner and BC Special Collections Intern Meghann L. Burgess ’23 curated the exhibition.

“Who doesn’t love a good marching band? The music and pageantry of the historic marching band and the new Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band are irresistible,” said Gardner. “The 1950s and 1960s history captured in the archival materials that chronicle the old band were great fun to curate. We use many archival photographs and even some artifacts to tell the story of BC’s historic marching band and celebrate our new band. We are very excited about the energy and music of the new marching band.”

A digital version of the exhibition also is available at libguides.bridgewater.edu/band_home, curated by Learning Services Librarian Taylor Baugher.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. In keeping with guidance from the CDC, Bridgewater College requires that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, properly wear face masks when indoors in public areas of campus.

