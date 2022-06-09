Brickhouse powers second scoreless start in 6-0 Flying Squirrels win

A trio of home runs and a shutdown performance from three pitchers propelled the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-0 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The victory moved the Flying Squirrels (30-23) to a three-way tie for first place in the Southwest Division of the Eastern League with the SeaWolves (30-23) and the Akron RubberDucks.

It was Richmond’s fourth shutout of the season and their fourth victory over last five games played. Bryan Brickhouse (Win, 4-3) led the charge with six scoreless innings and four strikeouts. Brickhouse faced the minimum 17 batters to start the game until a two-out single in the sixth inning.

After back-to-back singles in the fourth inning, Diego Rincones blasted a three-run homer to left-center and pushed the Flying Squirrels ahead, 3-0. It was Rincones’ first home run of the season and his fourth hit over the past two games.

Richmond increased its advantage to 5-0 in the fifth when Will Wilson launched a two-run homer off Erie starter Chance Kirby (Loss, 5-2).

Sean Roby followed with a solo home run in the sixth to give the Flying Squirrels a 6-0 lead. Roby has hit a franchise-record 11 home runs at The Diamond, beating the previous mark of 10 set by Adam Duvall in 2013.

The SeaWolves were held to four hits on the night. The best chance for Erie to score came in the seventh after a leadoff double, but John Russell came back with three consecutive outs to strand the runner at third.

Chris Wright struck out two of three batters faced in the ninth inning to complete the shutout.

On Thursday, the Flying Squirrels will host Diamond Down Under Day where the team will celebrate all things Australian. Enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks after the game presented by Mechanicsville Rotary. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond. Left-hander Kyle Harrison (0-1, 7.71) will make his third start of the season for Richmond opposed by Markus Solbach (0-3, 4.29) for the SeaWolves.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

