Brickhouse fires in career-high 11 strikeouts in 2-1 Flying Squirrels defeat

The Richmond Flying Squirrels came up short in a pitchers duel, falling, 2-1, to the Portland Sea Dogs Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (39-29) were held to four hits in the game and left six runners on base over the last four innings, going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Portland (30-38) opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Hudson Potts hit a solo home run to right field, giving the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Potts upped the Portland advantage to 2-0 when he lined an RBI double in the sixth inning against Richmond starter Bryan Brickhouse (Loss, 5-5).

Brickhouse finished the night with a career-high 11 strikeouts over six innings, allowing two runs off four hits and three walks. It was the second consecutive night that a Richmond starter has posted 11 strikeouts.

Frankie Tostado led off the seventh inning with a single and Sean Roby walked to put two on. Portland reliever Oddanier Mosqueda retired the next three batters to strand the runners.

With runners at first and third in the bottom of the eighth, Diego Rincones bounced into a groundout that scored Mike Gigliotti from third base and broke the shutout.

Portland reliever Jake Thompson (Save, 2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to complete the Portland victory.

The Flying Squirrels’ bullpen held the Sea Dogs to two baserunners and combined for six strikeouts. Trenton Toplikar, John Russell and R.J. Dabovich each had two strikeouts in their outings. Richmond’s pitching staff tied a season-high 17 strikeouts against the Sea Dogs.

Portland starter Chris Murphy (Win, 4-5) allowed one hit and three walks with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

The homestand concludes Sunday with a first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. Sunday will be Dino Day at The Diamond with appearances from “Dino Ranch” characters Jon, the fast-talking, wide-eyed young cowboy, and his speedy raptor Blitz, the fastest dino on the ranch! Meet and greet sessions will be held on the main stage from 1:45-2:15p.m. Kids 14 and under are invited for Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik from 12:45-1:05 p.m. Kids 14 and under are can participate in Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine following the conclusion of the game.

Left-hander Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.44) will get the start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by left-hander Jay Groome (3-3, 3.61) for the Sea Dogs.

