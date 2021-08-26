Breaking: Stabbing at Augusta County preschool

Augusta County sheriff’s deputies are on location Thursday morning at the Tinkling Springs Early Childhood Learning Center for a reported stabbing.

The call for service came in at 8:56 a.m., and deputies were on location a minute later, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

This is a teacher workday, and there are no children on location.

“The incident is under investigation. It appears this is between two family members. More information will be released as the investigation is concluded,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.

Schools in the immediate area have been placed on a modified lockdown.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.