Breaking down the Columbia Regional bracket: Watch out for Jacksonville

Published Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021, 11:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A word of warning to ODU, South Carolina and Virginia: don’t sleep on Jacksonville, the four seed in the Columbia Regional.

The Dolphins are 16-32, and of course, for a team with a .333 winning percentage, only got into the 2021 NCAA Tournament as an AQ, winning the ASUN Tournament.

To win the ASUN, Jacksonville had to beat Liberty (39-14, RPI: 36), which went on to get an at-large bid, twice, so, there’s that.

Jacksonville also has wins at Florida (38-20, RPI: 17) and at Florida State (30-22, RPI: 45) on its resume, and a 4-4 record against teams that will be in the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.

Overlook this team at your peril, whichever bracket you end up seeing them in.

Columbia Regional Team Resumes

#1 seed ODU

42-14, RPI: 7

14-6 Q1, 8-5 Q2

Non-conference RPI: 5

Non-conference SOS: 11

Overall SOS: 33

NCAA Tournament team wins/losses in 2021

swept four-game series with Norfolk State (25-26, RPI: 260, MEAC AQ)

took two of three from Northeastern (36-10, RPI: 30)

split home and home with ECU (41-15, RPI: 15)

split with VCU (37-14, RPI: 31)

split eight games with Charlotte (39-19, RPI: 29)

defeated Louisiana Tech (40-18, RPI: 24) in C-USA championship game

Overall record vs. 2021 NCAA Tournament teams: 13-7

#2 seed South Carolina

33-21, RPI: 18

11-18 Q1, 8-1 Q2

Non-conference RPI: 36

Non-conference SOS: 128

Overall SOS: 3

NCAA Tournament team wins/losses in 2021

swept in three-game series at Texas (42-15, RPI: 6)

lost two of three at Vanderbilt (40-15, RPI: 2)

swept Florida (38-20, RPI: 17)

lost to UNC (27-25, RPI: 47)

took two of three at LSU (34-22, RPI: 28)

lost two of three to Arkansas (46-10, RPI: 1)

swept at Ole Miss (41-19, RPI: 12)

lost two of three to Mississippi State (40-15, RPI: 8)

lost two of three to Tennessee (45-16, RPI: 5)

lost to Alabama (31-24, RPI: 33) in SEC Tournament

Overall record vs. 2021 NCAA Tournament teams: 9-17

#3 seed Virginia

29-23, RPI: 39

12-18 Q1, 9-4 Q2

Non-conference RPI: 20

Non-conference SOS: 23

Overall SOS: 17

NCAA Tournament team wins/losses in 2021

took two of three from UConn (33-17, RPI: 23)

lost two of three at UNC (27-25, RPI: 47)

lost two of three at Florida State (30-22, RPI: 45)

lost three of four to Notre Dame (30-11, RPI: 11)

split home-and-home with Liberty (39-14, RPI: 36)

lost two of three to Miami (32-19, RPI: 25)

took two of three at Georgia Tech (29-23, RPI: 46)

split four games with Duke (32-20, RPI: 19)

swept in home-and-home with VCU (37-14, RPI: 31)

Overall record vs. 2021 NCAA Tournament teams: 11-16

#4 seed Jacksonville

16-32, RPI: 202

4-4 Q1, 8-9 Q2

Non-conference RPI: 187

Non-conference SOS: 104

Overall SOS: 86

NCAA Tournament team wins/losses in 2021

lost three of four to Florida (38-20, RPI: 17)

won at Florida State (30-22, RPI: 45)

defeated Liberty (39-14, RPI: 36) twice in ASUN Tournament

Overall record vs. 2021 NCAA Tournament teams: 4-3

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments