Bracketology Update: Who’s moving up, down, in, out?

Seth Megginson updates the NCAA Bracketology heading into the middle weekend of February.

East (Washington D.C)

1 Duke

16 Norfolk St/ Monmouth (Colombia, SC)

8 Auburn

9 St. John (Colombia, SC)

5 Louisville

12 Belmont (San Jose, CA)

4 Kansas State

13 New Mexico State (San Jose, CA)

6 Buffalo

11 Temple (Tulsa, OK)

3 Marquette

14 Texas State (Tulsa, OK)

7 Virginia Tech

1. Alabama (Des Moines, IA)

2 Michigan State

15 Loyola Chicago (Des Moines, IA)

South (Louisville)

1 Tennessee

16 Sam Houston State (Colombia, SC)

8 Cincinnati

9 Ohio State (Colombia, SC)

5 Villanova

12 Davidson (Hartford, CT)

4 Florida State

13 Hofstra (Hartford, CT)

6 Maryland

11 Texas/ Arizona State (Tulsa, OK)

3 Houston

14 Radford (Tulsa, OK)

7 Miss State

10 Minnesota (Jacksonville, FL)

2 UNC

15 Northern Kentucky (Jacksonville, FL)

Midwest

1 Virginia

16 Bucknell (Columbus, OH)

8 Washington

9 Baylor (Columbus, OH)

5 Wisconsin

12 Clemson/Oklahoma (San Jose, CA)

4 Nevada

13 Vermont (San Jose, CA)

6 Texas Tech

11 NC State (Jacksonville, FL)

3 Purdue

14 UC Irvine (Jacksonville, FL)

7 TCU

10 Seton Hall (Columbus, OH)

2 Kentucky

15 Montana (Columbus, OH)

West

1 Gonzaga

16 Prairie View A&M/ St. Francis (PA) (Salt Lake City, UT)

8 Syracuse

9 VCU (Salt Lake City, UT)

5 Iowa State

12 Yale (Hartford CT)

4 LSU

13 Liberty (Hartford CT)

6 Iowa

11 Wofford (Salt Lake City, UT)

3 Kansas

14 ODU (Salt Lake City, UT)

7 Ole Miss

10 UCF (Des Moines, IA)

2 Michigan

15 South Dakota State (Des Moines, IA)

Last Four In:

Texas

Arizona St

Oklahoma

Clemson

First Four Out:

Butler

Indiana

Arkansas

Creighton

Newcomers: Liberty

Who’s moving up?

Ole Miss: The Rebels completed a season sweep of Auburn and that has moved Ole Miss RPI up a good amount this week. They go from a nine seed from over the weekend to a seven seed now. Unless the Rebels have a bad collapse to end the season the should be dancing come march.

Maryland: Maryland lacked any big wins but over the week they took out Purdue by 14 at home. That is enough for me to give Maryland a little more respect on their resume and move them up to a six for the time being.

Kansas State: Funny how no one seems to be talking about the first place in the Big 12 Kansas State Wildcats. A team that was for many a preseason top 10 has found its form of late and will likely be the Big 12 regular season gets in my top 16 as the last four seed. There are still some questions I have about this team but other programs will need to look out for them now that they seem to be rolling.

Who took the biggest hit this week?

Louisville: It was not a big drop off but Louisville now sits at a five seed in my Bracketology. It is not so much that they drop a to a seed lower it was how they did it. After the 23 point collapse against Duke, Louisville will wonder what might have been. That win could possibly have had Louisville in the driver season for a three seed and a chance to push for a two seed during the rest of the regular season, instead they find themselves on the five line.

