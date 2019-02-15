Bracketology Update: Who’s moving up, down, in, out?
Seth Megginson updates the NCAA Bracketology heading into the middle weekend of February.
East (Washington D.C)
1 Duke
16 Norfolk St/ Monmouth (Colombia, SC)
8 Auburn
9 St. John (Colombia, SC)
5 Louisville
12 Belmont (San Jose, CA)
4 Kansas State
13 New Mexico State (San Jose, CA)
6 Buffalo
11 Temple (Tulsa, OK)
3 Marquette
14 Texas State (Tulsa, OK)
7 Virginia Tech
1. Alabama (Des Moines, IA)
2 Michigan State
15 Loyola Chicago (Des Moines, IA)
South (Louisville)
1 Tennessee
16 Sam Houston State (Colombia, SC)
8 Cincinnati
9 Ohio State (Colombia, SC)
5 Villanova
12 Davidson (Hartford, CT)
4 Florida State
13 Hofstra (Hartford, CT)
6 Maryland
11 Texas/ Arizona State (Tulsa, OK)
3 Houston
14 Radford (Tulsa, OK)
7 Miss State
10 Minnesota (Jacksonville, FL)
2 UNC
15 Northern Kentucky (Jacksonville, FL)
Midwest
1 Virginia
16 Bucknell (Columbus, OH)
8 Washington
9 Baylor (Columbus, OH)
5 Wisconsin
12 Clemson/Oklahoma (San Jose, CA)
4 Nevada
13 Vermont (San Jose, CA)
6 Texas Tech
11 NC State (Jacksonville, FL)
3 Purdue
14 UC Irvine (Jacksonville, FL)
7 TCU
10 Seton Hall (Columbus, OH)
2 Kentucky
15 Montana (Columbus, OH)
West
1 Gonzaga
16 Prairie View A&M/ St. Francis (PA) (Salt Lake City, UT)
8 Syracuse
9 VCU (Salt Lake City, UT)
5 Iowa State
12 Yale (Hartford CT)
4 LSU
13 Liberty (Hartford CT)
6 Iowa
11 Wofford (Salt Lake City, UT)
3 Kansas
14 ODU (Salt Lake City, UT)
7 Ole Miss
10 UCF (Des Moines, IA)
2 Michigan
15 South Dakota State (Des Moines, IA)
Last Four In:
- Texas
- Arizona St
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
First Four Out:
- Butler
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Creighton
Newcomers: Liberty
Who’s moving up?
Ole Miss: The Rebels completed a season sweep of Auburn and that has moved Ole Miss RPI up a good amount this week. They go from a nine seed from over the weekend to a seven seed now. Unless the Rebels have a bad collapse to end the season the should be dancing come march.
Maryland: Maryland lacked any big wins but over the week they took out Purdue by 14 at home. That is enough for me to give Maryland a little more respect on their resume and move them up to a six for the time being.
Kansas State: Funny how no one seems to be talking about the first place in the Big 12 Kansas State Wildcats. A team that was for many a preseason top 10 has found its form of late and will likely be the Big 12 regular season gets in my top 16 as the last four seed. There are still some questions I have about this team but other programs will need to look out for them now that they seem to be rolling.
Who took the biggest hit this week?
Louisville: It was not a big drop off but Louisville now sits at a five seed in my Bracketology. It is not so much that they drop a to a seed lower it was how they did it. After the 23 point collapse against Duke, Louisville will wonder what might have been. That win could possibly have had Louisville in the driver season for a three seed and a chance to push for a two seed during the rest of the regular season, instead they find themselves on the five line.