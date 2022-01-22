Boston College from early double-digit deficit, knocks off Virginia Tech, 68-63

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team failed to make it three wins in a row in conference play on Saturday, falling 68-63 at Boston College in ACC play. Tech, coming off of wins against Notre Dame and NC State, blew a double-digit lead in the first half to drop to 10-8 overall and 2-5 in conference. BC moved to 8-9 overall and 3-4 in conference.

The Hokies entered the game with plenty of momentum and looked sharp early going up 22-12, but they just didn’t have it in the second half. Justyn Mutts finished with just four points, Storm Murphy only had six and Tech shot just 43.4 percent from the field including 27 percent from deep in the second half.

It was just a one-point game with two minutes to go with BC leading 64-63, but Tech did not score the rest of the way. Tech had just five points in the final six minutes of the game.

Forward Keve Aluma was his usual, consistent self, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Hunter Cattoor had 14 points, and Nahiem Alleyne had 10 on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Eagles finished the game shooting 48.1 percent from the field and were 14-for-19 from the stripe, shooting 14 more free throws than the Hokies. James Karnik finished with a game-high 26 points on an exceptional 10-of-12 shooting, while also adding nine rebounds.

Next up, Tech goes to North Carolina on Monday night at 8 p.m.

Story by Roger Gonzalez