Blue Ridge Area Food Bank bringing food to kids during summer break
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, sponsoring six locations starting in late May, helping ensure that children, across the region, have access to nutritious food to fuel their learning, play, and growth.
One in 12 children in the Food Bank service area are food insecure. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to reach children who may not get nutritious meals at home over the school’s summer break. Students receiving free or reduced-price meals at school are at particular risk.
The Food Bank provides wholesome breakfast items, vegetables, fruit, dishes with protein from meat and other sources, even fun snacks to organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs, summer school programs, churches, and recreation programs that serve children at risk of being food insecure. It is provided to all children without charge, helping children thrive and stay on track for healthy development.
Below is a list of sites offering Summer Food Service Programs:
|City
|Contact Name
|Dates of Operation
|Hours of Operation
|Lynchburg
|Dr. Brenda Farmer
|churchesforurbanministry@gmail.com
|June 27-July 27
|Mon – Fri; Breakfast 9:30a-10:00a; Lunch 12:00-12:30p
|Charlottesville
|Bruce Boling
|bruce@charlottesvilleabundantlife.org
|June 20-July 28
|Mon-Thurs Breakfast 8:00a-8:30a; lunch, 12:00p-12:30p
|Staunton
|Scott Morris
|smorris@bgcwsa.org
|May 31-Aug. 4
|Mon-Fri;
|Harrisonburg
|Sara Wilfong
|svcdcowner@gmail.com
|June 10-Aug. 26
|Mon-Fri.; breakfast, 8:30-9:00a; lunch, 11:30a-12:15p
|Harrisonburg
|Shamika Hayes
|shayes@bgchr.org
|June 21-Aug. 13
|Mon-Fri; breakfast, 8:30a-9:30a; lunch, 11:30a-12:30p
|Waynesboro
|Scott Morris
|smorris@bgcwsa.org
|May 31-Aug. 4
|Mon-Fr
The Food Bank will serve approximately 300 children through SFSP, across its 25-county service area during this summer program.
For more details about SFSP, visit the Food Bank’s website at www.brafb.org/summerfoodserviceprogram.
Families who need food assistance can access the Food Bank’s “Food Finder” tool to locate local food pantries. Go to www.brafb.org/FoodFinder