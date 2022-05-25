Blue Ridge Area Food Bank bringing food to kids during summer break

Published Wednesday, May. 25, 2022, 6:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, sponsoring six locations starting in late May, helping ensure that children, across the region, have access to nutritious food to fuel their learning, play, and growth.

One in 12 children in the Food Bank service area are food insecure. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to reach children who may not get nutritious meals at home over the school’s summer break. Students receiving free or reduced-price meals at school are at particular risk.

The Food Bank provides wholesome breakfast items, vegetables, fruit, dishes with protein from meat and other sources, even fun snacks to organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs, summer school programs, churches, and recreation programs that serve children at risk of being food insecure. It is provided to all children without charge, helping children thrive and stay on track for healthy development.

Below is a list of sites offering Summer Food Service Programs:

City Contact Name Email Dates of Operation Hours of Operation Lynchburg Dr. Brenda Farmer churchesforurbanministry@gmail.com June 27-July 27 Mon – Fri; Breakfast 9:30a-10:00a; Lunch 12:00-12:30p Charlottesville Bruce Boling bruce@charlottesvilleabundantlife.org June 20-July 28 Mon-Thurs Breakfast 8:00a-8:30a; lunch, 12:00p-12:30p Staunton Scott Morris smorris@bgcwsa.org May 31-Aug. 4 Mon-Fri; Harrisonburg Sara Wilfong svcdcowner@gmail.com June 10-Aug. 26 Mon-Fri.; breakfast, 8:30-9:00a; lunch, 11:30a-12:15p Harrisonburg Shamika Hayes shayes@bgchr.org June 21-Aug. 13 Mon-Fri; breakfast, 8:30a-9:30a; lunch, 11:30a-12:30p Waynesboro Scott Morris smorris@bgcwsa.org May 31-Aug. 4 Mon-Fr

The Food Bank will serve approximately 300 children through SFSP, across its 25-county service area during this summer program.

For more details about SFSP, visit the Food Bank’s website at www.brafb.org/summerfoodserviceprogram.

Families who need food assistance can access the Food Bank’s “Food Finder” tool to locate local food pantries. Go to www.brafb.org/FoodFinder

Like this: Like Loading...