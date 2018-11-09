Beverley Street Studio School fundraiser set for Sunday

The Artist’s Palate Dinner, a casual community fundraiser to benefit the Beverley Street Studio School in Staunton, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 11, from 5-8pm.
This year the guest speaker is esteemed and award winning Richmond based artist Sally Bowring.
While guests enjoy dinner, Bowring will share her artistic process and journey that has led her to exhibit nationally.
The dinner will be held at a beautiful private home on one of the highest elevations in Staunton’s North End. Expect a memorable, art-filled evening of fine food, wine, and conversation while supporting your local art school.
