Bet On The Breeders Cup In DE | Delaware Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Online sports betting in Delaware is yet to be realised, so we have put together this handy guide on how to access offshore betting sites ready for the Breeders Cup this week. They have been tried and tested by our team, and anyone across the US can access them.
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup In DE – Delaware Sports Betting Sites
Anyone in Delaware or any other state in the USA can sign up to BetOnline by following the steps below.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and deposit up to $2000
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000
Best Delaware Sports Betting Sites For Breeders Cup Betting
We have a list of our best Delaware sports betting sites which have over $6000 in free bets available for new customers from the home of this year’s 39th edition of the Breeders’ Cup – Keeneland.
How To Place A Bet On The Breeders Cup In Delaware
Now you’re signed up to Delaware sports betting sites and have claimed your horse racing bonuses, follow the steps below to place a bet on the Breeders Cup.
- Head to the ‘Racebook’ or ‘Horses’ section using the top or side navigation menus
- Navigate to the Breeders’ Cup or Keeneland races (Fri & Sat)
- Click a Breeders’ Cup race (this will bring up all the runners)
- Find the horse you want to bet on, click on their odds/name and a bet slip will be created
- Enter your stake and place the bet!
Breeders Cup Odds
FLIGHTLINE is the name on everybody’s betting slip, and for good reason.
The four-year-old has won five races in as many starts including three Grade 1 contests in a row. Most notably, he blew the field out of the water last time out at the Pacific Classic, romping to a 19-length finish.
Elsewhere, Epicenter and Life Is Good have strong claims as previous Grade 1 winners. The latter was thought to be a very likely winner of the Dubai World Cup, but flattened out in the last eighth of a mile.
|Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Flightline
|-225
|Epicenter
|+550
|Life Is Good
|+700
|Taiba
|+800
|Olympiad
|+1400
|Hot Rod Charlie
|+2500
|Rich Strike
|+3300
|Happy Saver
|+5000
Note: Odds are subject to change
Breeders Cup Betting DE — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Delaware
- 🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details
- 📅 Breeders Cup Dates: Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov
- 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky
- 📺 Watch: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports
- 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800
Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule
See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Friday, Nov 4
|Distance
|Purse
|TV Channel
|3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|FanDuel & BetOnline
|12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & BetOnline
|1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt)
|6f
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline
|4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|NBC & BetOnline
Delaware Sports Betting Sites Breeders Cup Markets
- Win: Bet on a horse to finish 1st
- Place: Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd
- Show: Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3
- Across The Board: Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.
- Exacta: Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order
- Trifecta: Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order
- Superfecta: Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order
- Daily Double: Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card.
- Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.
