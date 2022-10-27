Menu
best ohio sportsbooks for betting on world series 2022 oh sports betting guide for astros vs phillies
Commercial

Best Ohio Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022 | OH Sports Betting Guide For Astros vs Phillies

Olly Taliku
Last updated:

The Houston Astros begin their bid for the World Series on Friday as they take on the Phillies over seven games seeking to win it all for this first time sine 2017, and we have $6,000 in MLB free bets available from the best Ohio sportsbooks ahead of tomorrows first game.

Best Ohio Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022

These are the top five MLB betting sites in Ohio which allow you to bet on the World Series 2022. In fact, anybody in the USA can use these MLB sportsbooks to bet on the Astros vs Phillies. Click below to sign up and claim your World Series free bets.

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free MLB Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

How To Bet On The World Series 2022 In Ohio

Anyone in Ohio can sign up to our sportsbooks and bet on the World Series 2022. Follow the instructions below and you can claim up to $1000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matches deposit bonus which can be used on Astros vs Phillies.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. This offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

Ohio MLB Betting — How To Watch The World Series 2022 In Ohio

  • ⚾ World Series 2022: Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies
  • 📅 World Series Dates: Friday, October 28 to Saturday November 5 (Seven matches)
  • 🕙 What Time Are The World Series Games: 5:03pm
  • 🏟 Where is World Series Game 1: Minute Maid Park (Houston)
  • 📺 Watch: World Series Stream With Jazzsports
  • 📊 World Series Records: Astros (1) | Araujo (2)
  • 🎲 World Series Odds: Astros -162 | Phillies +149

World Series 2022 Odds

Having not dropped a single game during their postseason, the Astros are clear favourites to win the World Series over seven games against the Phillies. Houston were able to easily dismantle the New York Yankees and won all four of their games with ease to justify them as favourites for the World Series. The Phillies will be no walkover for the Astros however, as they become the first side to ever qualify for the World Series from 6th seed.

Moneyline Odds Play
Houston Astros -162 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Phillies +149 BetOnline logo

Full World Series 2022 Schedule

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 at Houston
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 at Houston
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 at Philadelphia
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Philadelphia
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Philadelphia
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 4 at Houston
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 5 at Houston

The Best Ohio Sportsbooks For World Series 2022: Astros vs Phillies

There is plenty to bet on in the World Series on our Ohio sports betting sites. You can bet on everything from the outcome of the game to the exciting player prop bets such as number of hits. Take a look below at some of the hundreds of Astros vs Phillies markets you can bet on once you’ve signed up.

Ohio Sportsbooks World Series 2022 Markets For Astros vs Phillies

  • Run Line
  • Money Line
  • O/U Total
  • MVP
  • World Series Winner
  • Same Game Parlay
  • Over/Under Bases
  • Hits
  • Strikeouts
  • Home Runs

BetOnline – $1000 In Ohio World Series Free Bets Available

BetOnline has a fantastic World Series betting bonus available. You can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up to BetOnline for the Astros vs Phillies. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2000 and you will get the maximum $1000 World Series free bet. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

BetOnline World Series Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline World Series Offer

Bovada – $750 In Ohio Free Bets For The World Series

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on the World Series.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for Astros vs Phillies. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on some World Series action.

Bovada World Series Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 World Series Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada World Series Offer

Everygame – Claim $750 In Ohio World Series Free Bets

Sign up to Everygame today and you can get up to $750 in free bets to use on the World Series. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Astros vs Phillies free bets.

Everygame World Series Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame World Series Offer

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on World Series

You can grab a maximum $1000 free bet by signing up to MyBookie today. They will match 50% of your first deposit as a bonus (up to $1,000), so if you deposit $2000 you’ll get the full $1000 in World Series Free Bets, while a $500 first outlay will land you a $250 free bet – you get the idea – their minimum deposit is $50 ($25 free bet).

MyBookie World Series Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie World Series Offer

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Ohio World Series Free Bets

The BetUS World Series betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. Put simply, deposit $2000 upon signing up below and you will receive $2500 in World Series free bets.

BetUS World Series Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS World Series Offers

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.

