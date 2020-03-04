Baseball: Virginia rides hot bats to 16-7 win over Richmond

Virginia scored five in the fourth and five in the seventh on its way to a 16-7 win over Richmond at Disharoon Park on Tuesday.

Logan Michaels had four hits and four RBIs, Max Cotier and Marc Lebreux both had three hits, and Jimmy Sullivan had two hits, including a homer, his second of the season.

Blake Bales (2-0, 1.80 ERA) picked up the win in relief on a mid-week staff day, striking out two and walking two while allowing one hit in an inning and two-thirds of scoreless baseball.

The win was the ninth in 10 games for UVA (10-3), which hosts #7 N.C. State (11-0) this weekend, with a three-game series set to begin on Friday.

