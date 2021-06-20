Barrett strikes out four in rehab outing: FredNats lose fourth straight

Aaron Barrett had a four-strikeout inning in his 2021 debut on Saturday night, but the Fredericksburg Nationals dropped their fourth consecutive game to the Lynchburg Hillcats by a score of 8-2.

Barrett, making his first FredNats appearance on a rehab assignment from Triple-A Rochester, allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits but achieved the rare four-strikeout inning in his lone inning of work. It marked the third four-strikeout inning for Fredericksburg pitchers this season.

The Hillcats pounced on Karlo Seijas (L, 1-5) for four runs in the first, highlighted by a two-run double from Yainer Diaz. They extended the lead to 5-0 in the fourth on a solo homer from Angel Martinez.

Fredericksburg’s lone runs came in the fourth and fifth, as Ricardo Méndez brought home a run with a bases-loaded fielder’s choice and Viandel Peña scored Jake Randa on an infield error.

Lenny Torres turned in his longest start of the year for the Hillcats, pitching 4.1 innings of two-run ball, but it was Jaime Arias (W, 3-1) who earned the win with 3.2 innings of scoreless relief. Arias has earned all three of his wins against the FredNats this season.

Troy Stainbrook and Tyler Yankosky combined to keep the Hillcats off the scoreboard in the final four innings of the game. J.T. Arruda, Cole Daily and Onix Vega each collected multi-hit games for the FredNats.

The FredNats wrap up their series against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Sunday. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 1:35, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 1:20 on the FredNats Baseball Network.