Authorities lead search for Louisa man out of contact with family since Christmas

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing 33-year-old Louisa man.

Christopher Okocha-Montalvo was last heard from by family members on Dec. 25. Okocha-Montalvo is not considered endangered at this time, but his family is concerned for his safety.

If you have any information on Okocha-Montalvo’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or anonymously at 800-346-1466.