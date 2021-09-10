Augusta County: Search underway for missing 3-year-old

Published Friday, Sep. 10, 2021, 3:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A 3-year-old placed in the care of a Waynesboro woman who has been reported missing is now also considered missing, as the story involving an Augusta County man wanted on several charges has taken another dark turn.

Khaleesi Cuthriell, the 3-year-old daughter of Amanda Arey, an inmate at the Middle River Regional Jail, is now listed as missing, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Cuthriel, according to authorities, was placed in the care of Candi Royer, 41, a woman reported missing on Aug. 24, back in October 2020.

Arey reported this to a jail officer on Sept. 4, according to the sheriff’s office. She also said that she had been told by friends that Royer had placed her daughter in the care of the child’s aunt, who lives in Covington, or possibly in the care of her maternal grandmother.

Several friends and family of Royer also reported to investigators being told this by Royer, and that the child has not been seen with Royer since February of this year.

Investigators later determined this to be untrue, and that the child’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Royer is also reported as a missing person, but is believed by authorities to be with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Brown, 29, who is wanted in Augusta County, Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville and Louisa County on a number of felony and misdemeanor charges.

The AWARE Foundation earlier in the week noted in a social media post that Royer had reportedly filed for a protective order against Brown.

Among the charges that Brown is being sought for are felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault and battery resulting from an altercation with Royer.

Friends and family are worried about her well-being and fear that she may be unwillingly with Brown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Candi Royer, Travis Brown or Khaleesi Cuthriell, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on 540-245-5333.

Story by Chris Graham