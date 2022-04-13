Augusta County: Road trip tips, tricks and sights to see

According to recent studies, in 2022 around 70 percent of Americans want to take road trips in the U.S. rather than taking international flights abroad. This could be down to the aftermath of the pandemic, but it could also be attributed to the lack of overall travel over the past few years. The United States is one of the best countries in the world in terms of road tripping. The natural beauty and the diversity of the locations means that you will always see something different. Augusta County, VA has been earmarked as one of the best road trip locations in the country. Take a look at why Augusta County is a great road trip destination and how you can make your journey a success.

Make sure you’re road trip ready

There are various tasks that must be completed to ensure that you’re ready to travel the roads of Augusta County. First and foremost, the most important item that needs to be in check for your trip is your vehicle. Pop the hood and check the water, oil, and electronics of your car before hitting the road. These are all essential steps in ensuring that you avoid any breakdowns mid-trip. Be sure to have your AA number saved and on hand should you run into any trouble on the roads.

Secondly, you’ll want to make sure that your tires, lights, and fuel are fixed up and refilled before starting your journey. Make sure that the gas in your car is not old. Expired fuel can damage your car, so it needs to get taken care of before you hit the road. Give your lights a clean to protect yourself and any other drivers who might be on the road, especially if you’re planning to drive through the night. Finally, depending on the length of the trip you are planning, you might want to replace your battery just in case of an emergency.

Augusta County: Must-see stops and sights

Augusta County provides one of the most scenic locations in the whole of the United States, with the area placing an emphasis on outdoor activity and camping. The Skyline Drive and the Shenandoah National Park are prime examples of the arid landscapes and desert-like wilderness that there is to be seen and explored in Augusta County. In terms of food, Augusta County is best known for their authentic American grills and bistros where some of the best steaks and burgers can be found in the country.

Explore a hidden gem

Virginia is not often thought of as a prime location for traveling and road tripping. Augusta County is a hidden gem within the state that all Americans should strive to see at least once. In fact, local attractions like the Natural Chimneys have even earned “hidden gem” status in years gone by.

There is no denying that the open road has an allure quite unlike any other form of travel. Make sure that your car is in perfect working order and then hit the road to the great outdoors of Augusta County, Virginia.

Story by Fiona Watt

