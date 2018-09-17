Augusta County opening emergency shelters

Augusta County Emergency Management continues to monitor the impact of Hurricane Florence. Officials are starting to see flooding issues in various areas of the county. Due to continued rainfall, the following determinations have been made:

The County has designated the new Riverheads Elementary School as an emergency shelter site. The shelter will be opening at noon today. The official shelter is equipped with the resources needed for an extended stay. Citizens that consider utilizing a shelter will need to bring the following items: sleeping bags, blankets and pillows; towels; personal hygiene items; baby formula; diapers; medications; and phone chargers. Weapons and alcohol are prohibited at the shelter.

An animal shelter for dogs and cats has been designated at the old Riverheads Elementary School. The shelter will be opening at noon today. Owners should make provisions for dogs and cats with specific medical needs.

Owners should make provisions for dogs and cats with specific medical needs. Kate Collins Middle School emergency shelter site will be opening at noon Citizens are encouraged to utilize the shelter nearest to their home.

Citizens are encouraged to utilize the shelter nearest to their home. While supplies last, sandbags and sand is available at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona near the dock where the Farmer’s Market is normally held. Citizens interested in filling bags should bring a shovel.

Continue to stay tuned to your local radio and television stations for updates about the storm.

