Augusta County follows Staunton, Waynesboro on masks in schools

Published Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, 5:46 pm

Not even fire-engine red Augusta County is on board with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on masks in schools.

The Augusta County School Board voted 5-1 on Thursday to make masks optional in schools beginning Feb. 14.

The public school systems in Staunton and Waynesboro had already announced that they will continue to require masks in alignment a state law requiring that school divisions provide in-person instruction for students while adhering to the CDC masking requirements for schools.

Youngkin, on his first day in office last week, signed an executive order declaring that parents can make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school beginning next week.