Augusta County announces Juneteenth holiday schedule

In observance of the Juneteenth Day holiday, many offices at the Augusta County Government Center, along with the Augusta County libraries and Shenandoah Valley Social Services offices, will be closed on Monday, June 20.

Exceptions to the closure include the following: Augusta Regional Landfill, Convenience Sites, Augusta County Service Authority

The landfill and convenience sites will be open on June 20. The Augusta County Service Authority offices at the Government Center will also be open. Please call (540) 245-5681 with questions.

Voter registration office

The voter registration office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any voting questions. Call (540) 245-5656 with any questions.

Parks and Recreation facilities

The pools at Natural Chimneys and Stuarts Draft parks will be open from noon to 5 p.m. The Natural Chimneys Park visitor center and gift shop will also be open. The parks and recreation offices at the Government Center will be closed.

For details, call the parks and recreation department at 540-245-5727.

