Arts Council of the Valley announces June First Fridays Downtown lineup

Published Monday, May. 31, 2021, 1:51 pm

Arts Council of the Valley’s June First Fridays Downtown features in-person options throughout the month at several locations, with other venues offering virtual arts experiences – or a combination of the two.

A First Fridays Downtown interactive map provides information on each venue (valleyarts.org/first-fridays-map).

Arts experiences during June include:

Arts Incarnate (292 N. Liberty St.) will host a dance concert with the Flamenco duo, Jaleo Arte, Saturday, June 5 at 7 p.m. Flamenco and Wine tickets are available for purchase at artsincarnate.com/events/flamenco-and-wine-event.

OASIS Fine Art & Craft (103 S. Main St.) plans an in-person opening reception Friday, June 4 (5-8 p.m.) for It’s All Relative, an exhibition of artwork in multiple mediums by descendants of Daniel Heatwole. Details at oasisfineartandcraft.org.

Park Gables Gallery at VMRC features more than 100 works in its 18th Annual Juried Art Exhibition, May 31 – June 30. Available online (vmrc.org/juried-art-exhibitions), the exhibit is also open for in-person viewing on a limited basis. Reserve your space (at least 24 hours in advance) at signupgenius.com/go/10c0d49aeae22a4fcc07-2021.

Smith House Galleries (311 S. Main St.) hosts The Spirit of Things: Painting by Keith Mills, with an online exhibition June 1-25 (valleyarts.org/current-exhibition); AND in-person hours Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning June 9. The exhibition is sponsored by GreeneHurlocker, PLC.

Ten Thousand Villages (181 S. Main St.) will hold an in-person opening reception 5-7 p.m. June 4, featuring artist Olivia Brown’s freehand design lettering for doormats, greeting cards, and other objects. Learn more at tenthousandvillages.com/harrisonburg.

The Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S. Main St.), now celebrating its 25th anniversary, features an online exhibition highlighting one quilt from each year of the museum’s existence (youtu.be/-LDT7Ru2F2c). The museum is also open for in-person visits Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S. Main St.) features photography by Greg Versen. Stop by Mon-Fri, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or visit online at wilsondowntowngallery.com.

Other 2021 First Fridays Downtown participating venues include: Dancing With Karen, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Heritage Bakery & Cafe, Hess Financial, Horizon Gifts, Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, The little Gallery Underground, Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It, The Oliver Art House (in Broadway), Restless Moons Brewing, and Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

Coordinated by ACV, First Fridays Downtown is a full-year community event, including 19 participating venues and bringing arts experiences – virtually and in-person – to hundreds of people of all ages each first Friday.

Support is provided by ACV’s 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

