Arts Council of the Valley announces First Fridays Downtown events

The Arts Council of the Valley First Fridays Downtown program features in-person opening receptions this Friday at several locations.

An online interactive map provides information on each venue (valleyarts.org/first-fridays-map). Unless otherwise noted, all events are scheduled Nov 5, 5-8 pm:

Arts Incarnate (292 N Liberty St) hosts a live concert of Appalachian Music by Tide Spring, beginning at 7 pm. Reserve your free tickets at artsincarnate.com/events/concert-tide-spring.

The Gaines Group Architects/CW Depot (141 W Bruce St, Suite 201) invites you to an opening reception for an exhibition of multimedia works by Matty Tesch and Andrew Stronge. fb.me/e/2CZFJ0WYO

Hess Financial (380 E Market St) welcomes nature and art lovers to the opening reception for Learning to Sing with the Birds, featuring Havilah Peterson Wingfield’s oil on canvas paintings. facebook.com/events/722298535394113

Horizon Gifts (111 N Liberty St) celebrates the opening of a new exhibition with a reception. Come see mixed media and acrylic works by Samantha Ellis. fb.me/e/OTVEtYVo

The little Gallery Underground (JMU Music Library, 880 S Main St) opens the Mutant Symphonies drawing exhibit from 5 to 7 pm, highlighting works by Mallory Burrell’s JMU Drawing 104 students. facebook.com/ThelittleGalleryUnderground

OASIS Fine Art & Craft (103 S Main St) invites you to an opening reception for Gemma Amendola’s colorful painting exhibition, Conceptual Pigments. Enjoy music by Simply Folk, too! facebook.com/oasisfineartandcraft/

Park Gables Gallery at VMRC brings The Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society Annual Members’ Show to an end Nov 5. Catch this online exhibition while you can! vmrc.org/watercolor

Sage Bird Ciderworks (325 North Liberty Street) joins the First Fridays Downtown lineup with a 4-11 pm reception and grand opening of The North Wing Gallery. “Paper Cuts,” collages of paper, paint and ink by Quillon Hall will be exhibited, with charcuterie fixings and hard cider available for purchase. The first 50 exhibition guests will receive a limited-edition The North Wing Gallery sticker. sagebirdciderworks.com/event-details/grand-opening-the-north-wing

Smith House Galleries (311 S Main St) announces an opening reception for its 6th Annual Arts Council of the Valley Artist Member Exhibition. Works by 33 artists in a variety of 2D and 3D mediums will be showcased. Ronnie Brandon’s band, Iron Lion, will provide music for the occasion. valleyarts.org/current-exhibition

Ten Thousand Villages (181 S Main St) hosts a 5-7 pm reception focusing on watercolor works by Suzanne Arthur. tenthousandvillages.com/harrisonburg

The Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S Main St) offers extended hours and free admission Nov 5 from 5 to 8 pm. Featured exhibitions are “Hometown Girl: Appliqued Quilts of Mimi Dietrich,” “What the Bees See: Botanical 3D Quilts by Andrea Finch,” and “Twisted: Quilts by Mary Kerr. vaquiltmuseum.org/

Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S Main St) doubles the art experience with two exhibitions: Inspired by Nature (abstract paintings by Bob Bersson) and Expressions in Clay (ceramic art by Bobbie Greer). Meet the artists during the First Fridays Downtown reception. wilsondowntowngallery.com/

Other 2021 First Fridays Downtown participating venues include: Dancing With Karen, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Heritage Bakery & Cafe, Hotel Madison & -more- Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It, The Oliver Art House, Restless Moons Brewing, and the Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

