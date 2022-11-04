Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
appraisers to begin work this month determining value of augusta county property
News

Appraisers to begin work this month determining value of Augusta County property

Crystal Graham
Published:

augusta county reassessmentsAugusta County residents may soon see inspectors on their property conducting reassessments to determine the value of real estate property.

The Board of Supervisors have hired the firm of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group to conduct the reassessments which are required by Virginia code.

A team of appraisers will begin work this month and are expected to continue through 2023.

The appraisers will update information and take photos of property. They will wear identification cards and have signs on their vehicles identifying themselves as reassessment employees.

The appraisers will look at property owned by citizens, businesses and industries within Augusta County to reflect fair market value.

Adjustments in value are necessary to reflect the current real estate market in order to more equitably distribute the tax burden among the citizens of Augusta County, according to a news release.

The last (and now current) reassessment was effective Jan. 1, 2019.  The next reassessment will be effective Jan. 1, 2024.

To learn more about the reassessment process and to subscribe to updates in the process, visit the county project webpage at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/reassessment.

Residents may contact the Augusta County Reassessment at (540) 245-5630 or [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

lgbtq school
,

Staunton’s LGBTQ community apprehensive about City Council, School Board candidates
Rebecca Barnabi
blue ridge area food bank

Scouting for Food: Local Boy Scouts to collect items for BRAFB
Rebecca Barnabi

Boy Scouts in the Shenandoah Valley will distribute approximately 12,000 door hangers the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5.

Gemini Crypto Price Prediction: Why Dash 2 Trade Is The Better Investment in 2023
Bitcoin Billy

Altcoins are often speculated heavily in the market, as they provide crypto traders and investors quicker short and long-term gains than Bitcoin. While Bitcoin pulls the string of the cryptocurrency market, many crypto projects seek new features and utilities that...

Dash 2 Trade Raised 100k in a Day to Hit the 4 Million Milestone – What’s Next for this New Crypto?
Bitcoin Billy
LUNC

These 4 Cryptocurrencies Are Surpassing LUNC In the Profit Race
Bitcoin Billy
black bears

Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange
Crystal Graham
the paramount theater

Los Lobos brings Mexican folk music to Paramount Theater in Charlottesville
Crystal Graham