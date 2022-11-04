appraisers to begin work this month determining value of augusta county property

Augusta County residents may soon see inspectors on their property conducting reassessments to determine the value of real estate property.

The Board of Supervisors have hired the firm of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group to conduct the reassessments which are required by Virginia code.

A team of appraisers will begin work this month and are expected to continue through 2023.

The appraisers will update information and take photos of property. They will wear identification cards and have signs on their vehicles identifying themselves as reassessment employees.

The appraisers will look at property owned by citizens, businesses and industries within Augusta County to reflect fair market value.

Adjustments in value are necessary to reflect the current real estate market in order to more equitably distribute the tax burden among the citizens of Augusta County, according to a news release.

The last (and now current) reassessment was effective Jan. 1, 2019. The next reassessment will be effective Jan. 1, 2024.

To learn more about the reassessment process and to subscribe to updates in the process, visit the county project webpage at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/reassessment.

Residents may contact the Augusta County Reassessment at (540) 245-5630 or [email protected].