Andry Lara shines, but Fredericksburg Nationals fall in Myrtle Beach

Andry Lara spun a gem in his second straight road start, but the FredNats were shut out for the second night in a row in Myrtle Beach, losing 1-0.

Lara pitched six innings and allowed just one earned run in the 6th on an RBI single from Ezequiel Pagan. A leadoff walk in the inning hurt Lara, but he struck out six and pitched six innings for the second straight start on the road.

Jeremy De La Rosa doubled in the 6th inning for Fredericksburg but was stranded at second base. In the two shutout losses in Myrtle Beach, the FredNats have left a combined 13 men on base and are 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Marc Davis also pitched well for the FredNats, going the final two innings and not allowing a baserunner. He also had two strikeouts.

The FredNats will try to get on the board in Myrtle Beach tomorrow when Jackson Rutledge looks to build off the best and longest start of his professional career. First pitch from TicketReturn.com Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

