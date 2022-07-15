American Rescue Plan funding to aid tourism recovery does not reach Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Tourism Corporation has awarded $1.45 million to 83 events through the American Rescue Plan Act Sports Marketing Incentive Program and ARPA Meeting & Convention Incentive Program, both of which to be used for event incentives specifically targeted at attracting new meetings and competitive sporting events to spur economic activity and travel across the Commonwealth.
No awards were given in the Shenandoah Valley with most grants in Hampton Roads, Richmond, Norfolk or Northern Virginia.
These funds are a part of the $50 million ARPA appropriation during the August 2021 special General Assembly session to assist in the revitalization of Virginia’s tourism industry to overcome the negative impact of COVID-19.
“Sports events and meetings are vital to the tourism industry,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “This appropriation is an opportunity to assist statewide organizations with its continued recovery efforts and help drive increased visitation and revenue generation.”
Events will be awarded funds for expenses paid by the destination, government agency or venue to support the hosted meeting or event. These expenses range from site rental usage fees to equipment rental and shuttling. The estimated direct economic impact of the awarded events is more than $53 million.
Eligible applicants included destination marketing organizations, meeting or sports venues, city or county local government agencies and sports commissions.
Localities receiving grants include Alexandria, Chatham, Chesapeake, Fairfax, Fauquier, Hampton, Loudoun, Lynchburg, Mecklenburg, Norfolk, Prince George, Prince William, Richmond, Roanoke, Salem, Stafford, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and Wytheville.
