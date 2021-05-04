Albemarle County Police leads search for missing county woman
The Albemarle County Police Department seeks the assistance of the public in helping to locate a missing person.
Wendy Lynn Hernandez, 36, of Albemarle County, was last communicated with at 2 pm on Monday.
It is believed that Hernandez left the area of her residence on Chatham Court by foot.
Anyone who had contact with or saw Hernandez after 2 p.m. on Monday is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.
To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.