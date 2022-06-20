Albemarle County Police investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Road

The Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Sunday at 9:48 p.m.

Scott Kennedy Rooth, 70, of Charlottesville, was struck on East Rio Road at Albemarle Square. Rooth was transported to UVA Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the eighth fatal crash investigated by ACPD in 2022. This count does not include fatal crashes being investigated by Virginia State Police.

