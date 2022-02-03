Albemarle County opens public comment on redistricting process

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will receive public comment and hold a public hearing to adopt a local redistricting plan for Albemarle County Magisterial Districts and voting precincts.

The public comment period will run through March 4. The proposed alternative magisterial district and voting precinct maps are available for review and for comment online at engage.albemarle.org/redistricting.

Public comments may also be emailed to the Board of Supervisors at bos@albemarle.org.

A public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors on March 2.

The redistricting schedule adopted by the Board of Supervisors is:

Feb. 2 – Publish notice on the website of three proposed alternative magisterial district and voting precinct maps. Also publish the notice through press releases and news outlets. Notice will advise that public comment will be accepted for the following 30 days – or until Friday, March 4. Per Virginia Code § 24.2-129 (Voting Rights Act of Virginia), the notice should advise that during the public comment period, the governing body shall afford interested persons an opportunity to submit data, views, and arguments in writing by mail, fax, or email, or through an online public comment form on the official website for the locality.

March 2 – Board of Supervisors public hearing to receive public comment on local redistricting, and presentation by staff to Board of Supervisors of proposed redistricting maps.

March 23 – Adoption by Board of Supervisors of redistricting map and ordinance. (this is 45+ days after the proposed maps were published, as required by Virginia Code § 24.2-129.)

March 24 – Publication of adopted redistricting ordinance and redistricting map, which will include a plain English description of the redistricting, and notice that the ordinance will take effect in 30 days, or April 22.

March 25 onward – Notify voters of changes that will be effective for the June primaries.