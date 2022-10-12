Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
aew dynamite preview chris jericho bryan danielson 3 highlights toronto card
Sports

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Chris Jericho-Bryan Danielson 3 highlights Toronto card

Chris Graham
Last updated:
jericho vs. danielson aew
Image: All Elite Wrestling

Chris Jericho isn’t from Toronto, but he is from Canada, so for tonight, at least, the heel Ring of Honor world champ will be the face when he defends his belt against former ROH champ Bryan Danielson.

Jericho gets his fair share of cheers as it is when he makes his way to the ring to his band Fozzy’s song “Judas,” but after the music dies down, it tends to be the case that fans remember that he’s the heel, and he’ll reinforce that with low blows and other dastardly deeds that heels are wont to do.

But tonight, I expect he’ll get the hero’s welcome, much like Bret Hart, when he was a heel in his WWE run, would get the love of fans whenever the E was in Canada.

Canadian fans, god love ‘em, they love their own.

I wouldn’t expect a title change tonight. Jericho is clearly Tony Khan’s choice to be the ROH champ whenever he’s finally able to get the promotion its own standalone TV show.

In other action

  • Billy Gunn returns to the ring to face Swerve Strickland. The Strickland slow heel turn continues.
  • “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry squares off with Luchasaurus. It feels like Luchasaurus needs a cheat-to-win victory to keep the heat on this feud.
  • PAC defends the All-Atlantic title vs. Orange Cassidy. Orange Cassidy doesn’t need a belt.
  • AEW interim world champ Toni Storm teams with Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. This seems to be another way to get Baker involved with Saraya.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

bon secours
, ,

Congressman McEachin expresses concern for Bon Secours’ lack of comprehensive care for disadvantaged patients
Rebecca Barnabi
grief journeys camp

Hospice of the Piedmont camp reinforces to kids, teens that ‘they are not alone’ in their grief
Crystal Graham

Children and teens from Central Virginia are on the path to healing after a day camp in Free Union.

uva football
,

Jason Beck as the OC at UVA: One person was surprised there wasn’t interest
Chris Graham

Should Jason Beck have been in the running for the offensive coordinator job at UVA? His mentor, Robert Anae, was, from what I understand, among those who thought so.

hitachi energy richmond

Hitachi Energy to expand in Halifax County, create 165 new jobs
Crystal Graham
plant a tree
,

Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
Crystal Graham
Charlottesville Acting on Climate Together

Charlottesville continues to seek feedback on Climate Action Plan
Crystal Graham
Hansel Aguilar

Charlottesville: Police Civilian Oversight Board executive director steps down
Crystal Graham