AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Chris Jericho-Bryan Danielson 3 highlights Toronto card

Chris Jericho isn’t from Toronto, but he is from Canada, so for tonight, at least, the heel Ring of Honor world champ will be the face when he defends his belt against former ROH champ Bryan Danielson.

Jericho gets his fair share of cheers as it is when he makes his way to the ring to his band Fozzy’s song “Judas,” but after the music dies down, it tends to be the case that fans remember that he’s the heel, and he’ll reinforce that with low blows and other dastardly deeds that heels are wont to do.

But tonight, I expect he’ll get the hero’s welcome, much like Bret Hart, when he was a heel in his WWE run, would get the love of fans whenever the E was in Canada.

Canadian fans, god love ‘em, they love their own.

I wouldn’t expect a title change tonight. Jericho is clearly Tony Khan’s choice to be the ROH champ whenever he’s finally able to get the promotion its own standalone TV show.

In other action