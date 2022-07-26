AeroFarms expansion to create 66 new jobs in Pittsylvania County
AeroFarms, a leader in indoor vertical farming, will create 66 new jobs and increase production of freshly grown leafy greens as part of a major expansion in Pittsylvania County.
The farm, a 138,670 square-foot facility, is the world’s largest indoor vertical farm of its kind.
The 66 new jobs are in addition to the 92 jobs pledged previously to be located in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The expansion is being driven by the company’s decision to expand production, according to a news release sent by the governor’s office.
“I want to thank AeroFarms for their continued commitment to the Commonwealth and commend Danville-Pittsylvania County for their cooperative and highly-effective approach to economic development that will create new jobs and economic opportunities for Virginians,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia successfully competed against other states for the project.
Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr said technology is the central force driving agriculture forward.
“We are grateful that AeroFarms continues to choose Virginia as a partner in bringing this exciting technology to scale and look forward to their continued growth and success in the Commonwealth,” said Lohr.
David Rosenberg, co-founder and CEO of AeroFarms, thanked the governor and state for their support in bringing them to Danville and Pittsylvania County.
“There is an incredible spirit of partnership here that made us feel right at home as we built our latest world-class commercial indoor vertical farm to serve the community with fresh, safely grown, nutritious, and delicious leafy greens all year round,” said Rosenberg.
Vic Ingram, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and chairman of the regional Industrial Facility Authority said he was pleased that a local company chose to continue to grow in the community.
“To have AeroFarms choose to continue expanding here is a testament to both the success and strong market position of the company and to the great business environment we have developed here in Danville and Pittsylvania County,” said Ingram.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the Virginia Department of Economic Development and Pittsylvania County to secure this project for Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved a $33,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Pittsylvania County will match with local funds. The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone job creation grant program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in New Jersey, AeroFarms has a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity.
The new AeroFarms indoor vertical farm in Virginia will distribute primarily to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets with the ability to reach approximately 50 million people located within a day’s drive and more than 1,000 retailers. This distribution will build on AeroFarms’ existing relationships with retailers such as Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Weee!, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market.