Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
acorn collection season prepares virginia for next generation of trees
Virginia

Acorn collection season prepares Virginia for next generation of trees

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
chipmunk
(© Luis – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Forestry is ready for acorn season.

Gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop is important for the preparation of growing the next generation of trees in Virginia.

Virginians are welcome to drop off acorns anytime before October 14 at a VDOF office location near you.

More than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start every year at the Augusta Nursery. Seedlings are later sold to Virginia landowners to reforest open lands. According to a press release, trees that begin from homegrown acorns, nuts and seeds are much more likely to thrive in Virginia’s climate.

“We are happy to report record-setting seedling production numbers at VDOF’s Augusta Nursery this year,” State Forester Rob Farrell said in a press release. “Thanks to additional funding provided by the General Assembly, and collection efforts by everyone across the Commonwealth last fall, we will soon have approximately 3.7 million conifer and 2.7 million hardwood seedlings available for purchase. This represents an increase of 63 percent or almost 2.5 million seedlings.”

The department’s collection priorities this year are Black Oak, Black Walnut, Chestnut Oak, Chinese Chestnut, Northern Red Oak, Pin Oak, Shumard Oak, Southern Red Oak, Swamp Chestnut Oak, Swamp White Oak, Water Oak, White Oak and Willow Oak.

“Each fall, Virginia is covered with acorns and folks wonder what to do with them,” Augusta Nursery Assistant Forestry Manager Josh McLaughlin said in the press release. “Collecting acorns and donating them to VDOF is a huge help to us, presents a great activity for environmentalist of all ages and provides the perfect opportunity to learn more about Virginia trees. Our acorn crop varies from year to year, and you can help us ensure representation from all over the state.”

For more information, visit the VDOF website or call Augusta Nursery at 540-363-7000.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva richmond

Elliott preparing Virginia offensive line for aggressive Illinois defensive front
Chris Graham
virginia defense

Virginia defense has to step up to defend big-time Illinois ground game
Chris Graham

Illinois tailback Chase Brown ran for 199 yards in the Illini’s 23-20 loss at Indiana last week. There’s the challenge for a Virginia defense that surrendered 170 yards on the ground in a 34-17 win over Richmond in Week 1.

william davis

Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old
Staff/Wire

William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police.

brennan armstrong tony elliott

Elliott wants Armstrong to find a ‘happy balance’ between being aggressive, smart
Chris Graham
tony khan aew
,

The rise and impending fall of AEW: Tony Khan has no one to blame but himself
Chris Graham
augusta county courthouse

Augusta County Courthouse forum scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15
Rebecca Barnabi
football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Whose stock went up, whose went down, after wild Week 1?
Scott German
carolina panthers
,

Baker Mayfield era begins at Carolina: And it starts with him getting a shot at the Browns
Chris Graham
washington commanders
,

Washington Commanders look to former #2 pick Carson Wentz to right the ship at QB
Chris Graham
Kristen Carter Navy Staunton

Riverheads High School graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy
Crystal Graham
lamar jackson baltimore ravens
,

Lamar Jackson rolling the dice, appears set to play 2022 season in Baltimore without a new contract
Chris Graham
vt students bench wellness
,,,,

New initiative at Virginia Tech brings wellness resources to students’ doors
Crystal Graham
james madison university

JMU Showcase event seeks female entrepreneurs, vendors for Oct. 18 event
Crystal Graham
jonathan leech virginia
,

Good news for the Virginia offensive line: Jonathan Leech is available for Illinois
Chris Graham
chipmunk

Acorn collection season prepares Virginia for next generation of trees
Rebecca Barnabi
mark warner new

Competitors and collaborators: Sen. Mark Warner and European Commissioner hold first CHIPS Act chat
Rebecca Barnabi
persons of interest

Albemarle County Police seek persons of interest in Sept. 4 robbery
Staff/Wire
virginia tourism

Virginia Tourism promotes celebrations, restaurants during Hispanic Heritage Month
Crystal Graham
james madison university

Scholarship for individuals living with muscular dystrophy awarded to JMU student
Crystal Graham
vcu

Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder to speak on racism, health care equity
Crystal Graham
college students

Funding levels, economic mobility ‘grossly misaligned’ at Virginia public colleges
Crystal Graham