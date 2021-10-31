augusta free press news

ACC updates football game times, TV networks for Week 10

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, 4:28 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

ACC footballThe Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6, which were previously under a six-day hold.

Saturday, Nov. 6

  • Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference game), Noon, ABC
  • NC State at Florida State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
  • Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Pitt at Duke, Noon, ACC Network (previously announced)
  • Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN (previously announced)

All times are Eastern.