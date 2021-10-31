ACC updates football game times, TV networks for Week 10
The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6, which were previously under a six-day hold.
Saturday, Nov. 6
- Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference game), Noon, ABC
- NC State at Florida State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
- Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Pitt at Duke, Noon, ACC Network (previously announced)
- Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN (previously announced)
All times are Eastern.